South Delhi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

South Delhi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Harsh Nath Verma Nota -- -- Nota IND -- -- Sunil Kumar IND -- -- Roshan Kumar Choudhary IND -- -- Nausha Khan IND -- -- Birju Nayak INC -- -- Vijender BSP -- -- Siddhant Gautam VPI -- -- Dalbir Singh Malik SSRD -- -- Dilip Kumar PRISM -- -- Jitendra Sharma AIFB -- -- D K Chopra HBP -- -- Aditya Kumar Naveen RJAP -- -- Sandeep Gupta RRP -- -- Sobran Singh Chauhan PPI(D) -- -- Dr. Mahender Singh Churiyana BINP -- -- Mathews NYP -- -- Navanit ABJS -- -- Desh Kumar AKAP -- -- Deepak Kumar MKVP -- -- Mohan Kumar Gupta PVSP -- -- Rajendra Prasad Gupta AAAP -- -- Raghav Chadha JSMP -- -- Sumedha Bodh JMBP -- -- Suman Yadav PPOI -- -- K Roshan Kumar PBI -- -- Ram Khilawan BJP -- -- Ramesh Bidhuri

7. South Delhi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Delhi region of Delhi in North India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of South Delhi is 85.94%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP won in this seat by defeating the AAP candidate by a margin of 1,07,000 votes which was 9.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.17% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ramesh Kumar of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 93,219 votes which was 12.75% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 49.26% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.92% and in 2009, the constituency registered 47.41% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from South Delhi was: Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,05,299 men, 7,47,322 women and 127 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of South Delhi is: 28.4856 77.1945Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दक्षिण दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Hindi); দক্ষিণ দিল্লি, দিল্লি (Bengali); दक्षिण दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Marathi); દક્ષિણ દિલ્હી, દિલ્હી (Gujarati); தெற்கு டெல்லி, டெல்லி (Tamil); దక్షణ దిల్లీ, దిల్లీ (Telugu); ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ದೆಹಲಿ, ದೆಹಲಿ (Kannada); സൗത്ത് ഡൽഹി, ഡൽഹി (Malayalam).