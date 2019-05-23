English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dharmavaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dharmavaram (ధర్మవరం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
160. Dharmavaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Anantapur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,40,323 voters of which 1,20,000 are male and 1,20,305 are female and 18 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Dharmavaram, recorded a voter turnout of 87.59%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.43% and in 2009, 75.18% of Dharmavaram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Gonugguntla Suryanarayana of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 14,211 votes which was 7.47% of the total votes polled. Gonugguntla Suryanarayana polled a total of 1,90,329 (41.19%) votes.
INC's Kethireddi Venkata Rami Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 19172 (12.89%) votes. Kethireddi Venkata Rami Reddy polled 1,48,737 which was 41.19% of the total votes polled.
Dharmavaram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: धर्मवरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ధర్మవరం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Dharmavaram Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
AIFB
--
--
Gaddam Rajagopal
BJP
--
--
E Sudarshan Reddy
INC
--
--
Rangana Aswartha Narayana
JSP
--
--
Chilakam Madhusudhana Reddy
PPOI
--
--
Peta Rajeswari
IND
--
--
S.Narasimha Reddy
IND
--
--
G.Kesavaiah
TDP
--
--
Gonuguntla Suryanarayana
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Manjula Sreenivasulu
IND
--
--
N Raveendra Reddy
IND
--
--
P Venkatarami Reddy
IND
--
--
P Venkatarami Reddy
IND
--
--
J.Surya Narayana
IND
--
--
K.Sudhakar Reddy
YSRCP
--
--
Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy
-
-
-
-
-
