Dharmavaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Dharmavaram Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AIFB -- -- Gaddam Rajagopal BJP -- -- E Sudarshan Reddy INC -- -- Rangana Aswartha Narayana JSP -- -- Chilakam Madhusudhana Reddy PPOI -- -- Peta Rajeswari IND -- -- S.Narasimha Reddy IND -- -- G.Kesavaiah TDP -- -- Gonuguntla Suryanarayana NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Manjula Sreenivasulu IND -- -- N Raveendra Reddy IND -- -- P Venkatarami Reddy IND -- -- P Venkatarami Reddy IND -- -- J.Surya Narayana IND -- -- K.Sudhakar Reddy YSRCP -- -- Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy

160. Dharmavaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Anantapur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,40,323 voters of which 1,20,000 are male and 1,20,305 are female and 18 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Dharmavaram, recorded a voter turnout of 87.59%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.43% and in 2009, 75.18% of Dharmavaram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Gonugguntla Suryanarayana of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 14,211 votes which was 7.47% of the total votes polled. Gonugguntla Suryanarayana polled a total of 1,90,329 (41.19%) votes.INC's Kethireddi Venkata Rami Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 19172 (12.89%) votes. Kethireddi Venkata Rami Reddy polled 1,48,737 which was 41.19% of the total votes polled.Dharmavaram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: धर्मवरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ధర్మవరం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).