Lakshadweep Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Lakshadweep MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Lakshadweep is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Lakshadweep in South India. This semi-urban scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 94.8%. The estimated literacy level of Lakshadweep is 92.28%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, P P Mohammed Faizal of NCP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,535 votes which was 3.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 50.10% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 6 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 86.62% and in 2009, the constituency registered 85.9% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Lakshadweep was: P P Mohammed Faizal (NCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 25,433 men, 24,489 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Lakshadweep Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Lakshadweep is: 8.2729 73.0528
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: लक्षद्वीप, लक्षद्वीप (Hindi); লাক্ষাদ্বীপ, লাক্ষাদ্বীপ (Bengali); लक्षद्वीप, लक्षद्वीप (Marathi); લક્ષ્યદ્વિપ, લક્ષ્યદ્વિપ (Gujarati); லட்சத் தீவுகள், லட்சத் தீவுகள் (Tamil); లక్షద్వీప్, లక్క్షద్వీప్ (Telugu); ಲಕ್ಷದ್ವೀಪ, ಲಕ್ಷದ್ವೀಪ (Kannada); ലക്ഷദ്വീപ്, ലക്ഷദ്വീപ് (Malayalam).
Lakshadweep Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JD(U)
--
--
Dr. Mohammed Sadique Kp
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Hamdullah Sayeed
NCP
--
--
Mohammed Faizal Pp
CPI(M)
--
--
Shareef Khan
CPI
--
--
Ali Akbar K.
BJP
--
--
Abdul Khader Haji
