Puducherry Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Pondicherry): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Puducherry Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AIMK -- -- K.Arunachalam INC -- -- Ve. Vaithilingam BSP -- -- A.G.Pathimaraj MNM -- -- Dr.M.A.S. Subramanian ACDP -- -- S. Thirugnanam CPI(ML)(L) -- -- S.Mothilal SUCI -- -- U.Muthu PDDP -- -- S.Baskaran NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- V. Ramamurthi IND -- -- M.Krishnamurthy IND -- -- K. Ramadass NTK -- -- N.Sharmila Begum IND -- -- S.Thangavelu IND -- -- N. Tamizh Marane IND -- -- D.Ramesh IND -- -- Ims. Balaji Naikar IND -- -- Tiravitamankai@Lourdhumary AINRC -- -- Dr. Narayanasamy Kesavan

1. Puducherry (Pondicherry) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Puducherry in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.73% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Puducherry is 86.55%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, R Radhakrishnan of AINRC won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 60,854 votes which was 8.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 34.57% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 30 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Narayanasamy of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the PMK candidate by a margin of 91,772 votes which was 15.08% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 49.37% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 28 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 82.11% and in 2009, the constituency registered 79.81% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Puducherry was: R Radhakrishnan (AINRC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 4,32,048 men, 4,69,289 women and 20 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Puducherry is: 11.908 79.7561Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पुदुच्चेरी, पुडुचेरी (Hindi); পুদুচেরি, পুদুচেরি (Bengali); पुदुच्चेरी, पुदुच्चेरी (Marathi); પોંડીચેરી, પોંડીચેરી (Gujarati); புதுச்சேரி, புதுச்சேரி (Tamil); పుదుచ్చేరి, పుదుచ్చేరి (Telugu); ಪುದುಚೇರಿ, ಪುದುಚೇರಿ (Kannada); പുതുച്ചേരി, പുതുച്ചേരി (Malayalam).