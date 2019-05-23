English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Puducherry Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Pondicherry): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Puducherry (புதுச்சேரி) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Puducherry (Pondicherry) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Puducherry in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.73% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Puducherry is 86.55%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, R Radhakrishnan of AINRC won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 60,854 votes which was 8.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 34.57% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 30 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 82.11% and in 2009, the constituency registered 79.81% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Puducherry was: R Radhakrishnan (AINRC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 4,32,048 men, 4,69,289 women and 20 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Puducherry Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Puducherry is: 11.908 79.7561
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पुदुच्चेरी, पुडुचेरी (Hindi); পুদুচেরি, পুদুচেরি (Bengali); पुदुच्चेरी, पुदुच्चेरी (Marathi); પોંડીચેરી, પોંડીચેરી (Gujarati); புதுச்சேரி, புதுச்சேரி (Tamil); పుదుచ్చేరి, పుదుచ్చేరి (Telugu); ಪುದುಚೇರಿ, ಪುದುಚೇರಿ (Kannada); പുതുച്ചേരി, പുതുച്ചേരി (Malayalam).
Puducherry Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AIMK
--
--
K.Arunachalam
INC
--
--
Ve. Vaithilingam
BSP
--
--
A.G.Pathimaraj
MNM
--
--
Dr.M.A.S. Subramanian
ACDP
--
--
S. Thirugnanam
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
S.Mothilal
SUCI
--
--
U.Muthu
PDDP
--
--
S.Baskaran
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
V. Ramamurthi
IND
--
--
M.Krishnamurthy
IND
--
--
K. Ramadass
NTK
--
--
N.Sharmila Begum
IND
--
--
S.Thangavelu
IND
--
--
N. Tamizh Marane
IND
--
--
D.Ramesh
IND
--
--
Ims. Balaji Naikar
IND
--
--
Tiravitamankai@Lourdhumary
AINRC
--
--
Dr. Narayanasamy Kesavan
