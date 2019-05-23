Mebo Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Mebo Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota NPEP -- -- Shoney Pertin INC -- -- Lombo Tayeng BJP -- -- Dr. Dangi Perme

39. Mebo is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in East Siang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 10,845 voters of which 5,284 are male and 5,561 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Mebo, recorded a voter turnout of 91.19%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 0% and in 2009, 90.36% of Mebo's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Lombo Tayeng of INC won in this seat defeating 's candidate by a margin of votes which was % of the total votes polled. Lombo Tayeng polled a total of 0 (53.03%) votes.NCP's Ralom Borang won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 587 (6.05%) votes. Ralom Borang polled 9,697 which was 53.03% of the total votes polled.Mebo went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: मीवो (Hindi), মেবো (Bangla), மெபோ (Tamil), and మిబో (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).