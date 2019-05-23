Kadiri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kadiri Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- B. Ravisankar JSP -- -- Bhyrava Prasad Perugu Chinna AIFB -- -- K. Vajra Bhaskarareddy PSHP -- -- Channaka Siddareddy IND -- -- Goddendla Venkatesh YSRCP -- -- P.V. Sidda Reddy INC -- -- Pathan Khaseem Khan IND -- -- D. Raja Sekhar Reddy IND -- -- Maruva Nagamallu NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- S.V. Nagendra Prasad TDP -- -- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad

161. Kadiri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Anantapur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,39,867 voters of which 1,19,615 are male and 1,20,243 are female and 9 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kadiri, recorded a voter turnout of 79.73%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 75.62% and in 2009, 66.56% of Kadiri's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Attar Chand Basha of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 968 votes which was 0.57% of the total votes polled. Attar Chand Basha polled a total of 1,69,046 (46.67%) votes.TDP's Kandikunta Venkata Prasad won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 14977 (9.67%) votes. Kandikunta Venkata Prasad polled 1,54,935 which was 46.67% of the total votes polled.Kadiri went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: कदिरी (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కదిరి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).