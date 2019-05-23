Ichchapuram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Ichchapuram Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Ganapa Vanajakshi NOTA -- -- Nota JSP -- -- Dasari Raju YSRCP -- -- Piriya Sairaj INC -- -- Eswara Rao Kolli BJP -- -- Jannala Suryavara Prasada Rao TDP -- -- Ashok Bendalam

1. Ichchapuram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Srikakulam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,46,228 voters of which 1,21,224 are male and 1,24,984 are female and 20 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Ichchapuram, recorded a voter turnout of 69.88%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 71.52% and in 2009, 73.14% of Ichchapuram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Ashok Bendalam of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 25,278 votes which was 15.71% of the total votes polled. Ashok Bendalam polled a total of 1,60,919 (33.24%) votes.TDP's Piriya Sairaj won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 2275 (1.67%) votes. Piriya Sairaj polled 1,36,222 which was 33.24% of the total votes polled.Ichchapuram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: इच्छापुरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఇచ్ఛాపురం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).