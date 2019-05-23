English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bardhaman Durgapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Burdwan Durgapur): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bardhaman Durgapur (বর্ধমান উত্তর) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
39. Bardhaman Durgapur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.4% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.62%. The estimated literacy level of Bardhaman Durgapur is 79.29%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mamtaz Sanghamita of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,07,331 votes which was 8.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 41.64% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.10% and in 2009, the constituency registered 83.87% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bardhaman Durgapur was: Mamtaz Sanghamita (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,21,377 men, 7,62,111 women and 7 voters of the third gender.
The geographic coordinates of Bardhaman Durgapur is: 23.55 87.32
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बर्धमान-दुर्गापुर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); বর্ধমান উত্তর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); बर्धमान-दुर्गापुर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); બરધમાન દુર્ગાપુર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); வர்த்தமான் - துர்காபூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బర్థ్ మాన్ దుర్గాపుర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಬರ್ಧಮಾನ್ ದುರ್ಗಾಪುರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ബർധമാൻ ദുർഗാപൂർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
Bardhaman Durgapur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SUCI
--
--
Sucheta Kundu (Banerjee)
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Ramkrishna Malik (Dev)
INC
--
--
Ranajit Mukherjee
CPI(M)
--
--
Abhas Ray Chaudhuri
AITC
--
--
Mamtaz Sanghamita
BJP
--
--
Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia
