Mariyang-Geku Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Mariyang-Geku Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota JD(U) -- -- Kanggong Taku INC -- -- J.K Panggeng BJP -- -- Anong Perme PPOA -- -- Ani Moyong

40. Mariyang-Geku is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Upper Siang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 10,690 voters of which 5,339 are male and 5,351 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Mariyang-Geku, recorded a voter turnout of 91.53%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 90.23% and in 2009, 88.57% of Mariyang-Geku's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Olom Panyang of BJP won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 9 votes which was 0.1% of the total votes polled. Olom Panyang polled a total of 9,126 (44.05%) votes.INC's J K Panggeng won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1280 (13.54%) votes. J K Panggeng polled 9,456 which was 44.05% of the total votes polled.Mariyang-Geku went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: मेरियेंग गीकू (Hindi), মারিয়াং গেকু (Bangla), மரியங் ஜெகு (Tamil), and మేరీయాంగ్ గీకు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).