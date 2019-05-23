English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bansgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bansgaon (बांसगांव) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bansgaon (बांसगांव) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
67. Bansgaon is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.73% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.34%. The estimated literacy level of Bansgaon is 69.52%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1727798 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kamlesh Paswan of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,89,516 votes which was 21.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.61% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Kamlesh Paswan of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 52,787 votes which was 8.12% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 34.31% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 49.88% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.07% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bansgaon was: Kamlesh Paswan (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,80,235 men, 7,79,762 women and 93 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bansgaon Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bansgaon is: 26.5403 83.2939
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बांसगांव, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); বংশগাঁও, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); बांसगांव, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); બંસગાવ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பன்ஸ்கவுன், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బాన్స్ గావ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಬನ್ಸ್ಗೌನ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ബാനസ്ഗാവോൻ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Kamlesh Paswan of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 52,787 votes which was 8.12% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 34.31% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
Bansgaon Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Lalchand Prasad
PSP(L)
--
--
Surendra Prasad
BSP
--
--
Sadal Prasad
BJP
--
--
Kamlesh Paswan
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 49.88% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.07% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bansgaon was: Kamlesh Paswan (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,80,235 men, 7,79,762 women and 93 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bansgaon Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bansgaon is: 26.5403 83.2939
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बांसगांव, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); বংশগাঁও, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); बांसगांव, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); બંસગાવ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பன்ஸ்கவுன், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బాన్స్ గావ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಬನ್ಸ್ಗೌನ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ബാനസ്ഗാവോൻ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results