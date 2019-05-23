English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Asansol Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Asansol (আসানসোল) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
40. Asansol is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.57% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.15%. The estimated literacy level of Asansol is 76.82%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Babul Supriya Baral (Babul Supriyo) of BJP won in this seat by defeating the TMC candidate by a margin of 70,480 votes which was 6.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.76% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Bansa Gopal Chowdhury of CPM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TMC candidate by a margin of 72,956 votes which was 8.16% of the total votes polled. CPM had a vote share of 48.69% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.76% and in 2009, the constituency registered 71.5% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Asansol was: Babul Supriya Baral (Babul Supriyo) (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,91,896 men, 6,77,774 women and 14 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Asansol Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Asansol is: 23.6871 86.9747
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: आसनसोल, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); আসানসোল, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); आसनसोल, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); આસાંસોલ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); அசான்சோல், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); అసనసోల్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಅಸಾನ್ಸೊಲ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); അസൻസോൾ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
Asansol Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SHS
--
--
Abhisekh Kumar Singh
SUCI
--
--
Amar Chowdhury
BMP
--
--
Md. Zahir Alam
IND
--
--
Kajal Banerjee
BSP
--
--
Sandip Sarkar
AITC
--
--
Moon Moon Sen
IND
--
--
Swaraj Das (Bapi)
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Babul Supriyo
INC
--
--
Biswarup Mondal
CPI(M)
--
--
Gouranga Chatterjee
