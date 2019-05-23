Thamballapalle Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Thamballapalle Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- C Venkataramana Reddy JSP -- -- Malipeddi Prabhakar Reddy JD(S) -- -- P Venkata Reddy IUML -- -- Seetannagari Reddeppa IND -- -- V Ashraf ILP(A) -- -- K Gangaraju YSRCP -- -- Peddireddi Dwarakanatha Reddy IND -- -- Mutra Madhava Reddy IND -- -- Naguri Vishwanatha Reddy IND -- -- Musalikunta Mastan Reddy NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- M N Chandrasekhar Reddy TDP -- -- Gullola Shankar

162. Thamballapalle is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Chittoor district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,09,834 voters of which 1,04,670 are male and 1,05,151 are female and 13 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Thamballapalle, recorded a voter turnout of 84.33%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 81.77% and in 2009, 83.3% of Thamballapalle's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, G Shankar of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 9,190 votes which was 5.64% of the total votes polled. G Shankar polled a total of 1,62,885 (32.02%) votes.TDP's Anipireddy Venkata Praveen Kumar Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2958 (2.03%) votes. Anipireddy Venkata Praveen Kumar Reddy polled 1,45,692 which was 32.02% of the total votes polled.Thamballapalle went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: तम्बल्लापल्ले (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and తంబళ్లపల్లె (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).