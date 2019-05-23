Sattenapalli Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Sattenapalli Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AIFB -- -- Madhava Rao Putti INC -- -- Chukka. Chandrapaul TDP -- -- Kodela Siva Prasada Rao JSP -- -- Yarram Venkateswara Reddy PPOI -- -- Rangisetti Nageswara Rao IND -- -- Kunduru Sambi Reddy IUML -- -- Shaik Siraj Ahamed BJP -- -- Krishnam Raju. Maddula (Raja Yadav) NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Pillutla Krishnamurthy. IND -- -- Garikapati Ravikumar (Mrps Ravikumar) IND -- -- Madala Sagar IND -- -- Mettu Venkateswara Reddy IND -- -- Shaik Dariyavali IND -- -- Rambabu Gaddam YSRCP -- -- Ambati Rambabu

98. Sattenapalli is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,30,775 voters of which 1,13,592 are male and 1,17,166 are female and 17 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Sattenapalli, recorded a voter turnout of 87.59%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.85% and in 2009, 78.38% of Sattenapalli's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kodela Siva Prasada Rao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 924 votes which was 0.52% of the total votes polled. Kodela Siva Prasada Rao polled a total of 1,77,750 (41.6%) votes.INC's Yarram Venkateswara Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 7147 (4.8%) votes. Yarram Venkateswara Reddy polled 1,48,923 which was 41.6% of the total votes polled.Sattenapalli went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: सत्तेनपल्ली (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and సత్తెనపల్లి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).