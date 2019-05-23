English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sattenapalli Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sattenapalli (సత్తెనపల్లి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
98. Sattenapalli is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,30,775 voters of which 1,13,592 are male and 1,17,166 are female and 17 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Sattenapalli, recorded a voter turnout of 87.59%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.85% and in 2009, 78.38% of Sattenapalli's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kodela Siva Prasada Rao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 924 votes which was 0.52% of the total votes polled. Kodela Siva Prasada Rao polled a total of 1,77,750 (41.6%) votes.
INC's Yarram Venkateswara Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 7147 (4.8%) votes. Yarram Venkateswara Reddy polled 1,48,923 which was 41.6% of the total votes polled.
Sattenapalli went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: सत्तेनपल्ली (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and సత్తెనపల్లి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Sattenapalli Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AIFB
--
--
Madhava Rao Putti
INC
--
--
Chukka. Chandrapaul
TDP
--
--
Kodela Siva Prasada Rao
JSP
--
--
Yarram Venkateswara Reddy
PPOI
--
--
Rangisetti Nageswara Rao
IND
--
--
Kunduru Sambi Reddy
IUML
--
--
Shaik Siraj Ahamed
BJP
--
--
Krishnam Raju. Maddula (Raja Yadav)
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Pillutla Krishnamurthy.
IND
--
--
Garikapati Ravikumar (Mrps Ravikumar)
IND
--
--
Madala Sagar
IND
--
--
Mettu Venkateswara Reddy
IND
--
--
Shaik Dariyavali
IND
--
--
Rambabu Gaddam
YSRCP
--
--
Ambati Rambabu
