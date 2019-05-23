Take the pledge to vote

Lalganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Lalganj (लालगंज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
Lalganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Lalganj (लालगंज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
68. Lalganj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.12%. The estimated literacy level of Lalganj is 71.19%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1726680 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Neelam of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 63,086 votes which was 7.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.06% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Baliram of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 39,948 votes which was 6.07% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 31.58% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.

Lalganj Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AAAP
--
--
Engineer Ajeet Sonkar
BSP
--
--
Sangeeta Azad
INC
--
--
Pankaj Mohan Sonkar
BPHP
--
--
Chandrashekhar
SBSP
--
--
Dr. Deelip Kumar Saroj
RUC
--
--
Radheshyam Gautam
KSBD
--
--
Pintoo
BJP
--
--
Neelam Sonker
Nota
--
--
Nota
PSP(L)
--
--
Hemraj Paswan
PRJSP
--
--
Lcchiman Kannooizya
IND
--
--
Akhilesh
IND
--
--
Ramchandar
IND
--
--
Subash Saroj
IND
--
--
Santosh Kumar
CPI
--
--
Trilokinath

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.14% and in 2009, the constituency registered 43.63% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Lalganj was: Neelam Sonker (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,06,738 men, 7,54,613 women and 119 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Lalganj Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Lalganj is: 25.0161 82.3589

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: लालगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); লালগঞ্জ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); लालगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); લાલગંજ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); லால்கன்ச், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); లాల్ గంజ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಲಾಲ್​ಗಂಜ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ലാൽഗഞ്ച്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
