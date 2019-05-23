English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lalganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Lalganj (लालगंज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Lalganj (लालगंज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
68. Lalganj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.12%. The estimated literacy level of Lalganj is 71.19%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1726680 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Neelam of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 63,086 votes which was 7.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.06% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Baliram of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 39,948 votes which was 6.07% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 31.58% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.14% and in 2009, the constituency registered 43.63% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Lalganj was: Neelam Sonker (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,06,738 men, 7,54,613 women and 119 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Lalganj Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Lalganj is: 25.0161 82.3589
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: लालगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); লালগঞ্জ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); लालगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); લાલગંજ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); லால்கன்ச், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); లాల్ గంజ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಲಾಲ್ಗಂಜ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ലാൽഗഞ്ച്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Baliram of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 39,948 votes which was 6.07% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 31.58% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
Lalganj Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AAAP
--
--
Engineer Ajeet Sonkar
BSP
--
--
Sangeeta Azad
INC
--
--
Pankaj Mohan Sonkar
BPHP
--
--
Chandrashekhar
SBSP
--
--
Dr. Deelip Kumar Saroj
RUC
--
--
Radheshyam Gautam
KSBD
--
--
Pintoo
BJP
--
--
Neelam Sonker
Nota
--
--
Nota
PSP(L)
--
--
Hemraj Paswan
PRJSP
--
--
Lcchiman Kannooizya
IND
--
--
Akhilesh
IND
--
--
Ramchandar
IND
--
--
Subash Saroj
IND
--
--
Santosh Kumar
CPI
--
--
Trilokinath
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.14% and in 2009, the constituency registered 43.63% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Lalganj was: Neelam Sonker (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,06,738 men, 7,54,613 women and 119 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Lalganj Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Lalganj is: 25.0161 82.3589
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: लालगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); লালগঞ্জ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); लालगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); લાલગંજ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); லால்கன்ச், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); లాల్ గంజ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಲಾಲ್ಗಂಜ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ലാൽഗഞ്ച്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results