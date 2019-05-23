Tekkali Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Tekkali Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Gutla Kanchana IND -- -- Ramu Geddevalasa NOTA -- -- Nota AIFB -- -- Chandrasekhara Patnaik JSP -- -- Kaniti Kiran Kumar INC -- -- Chintada Dileep Kumar YSRCP -- -- Perada Tilak BJP -- -- Hanumanthu Uday Bhaskar TDP -- -- Atchannaidu Kinjarapu

3. Tekkali is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Srikakulam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,22,222 voters of which 1,12,093 are male and 1,10,110 are female and 19 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Tekkali, recorded a voter turnout of 78.79%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 77.96% and in 2009, 76.04% of Tekkali's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Atchannaidu Kinjarapu of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 8,387 votes which was 5.23% of the total votes polled. Atchannaidu Kinjarapu polled a total of 1,60,394 (34.82%) votes.INC's Revatipathi Korla won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TRS candidate by a margin of 1893 (1.39%) votes. Revatipathi Korla polled 1,36,450 which was 34.82% of the total votes polled.Tekkali went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: टेक्कली (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and టెక్కలి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).