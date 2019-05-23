Pathapatnam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Pathapatnam Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Bhaskararao Boddepalli IND -- -- Mulleti Srinivas Achari NOTA -- -- Nota JSP -- -- Gedela Gyana Sagar ACP -- -- Kantubhukta Bhaskara Rao INC -- -- Banna Ramu BJP -- -- Raghava Rao Salana YSRCP -- -- Reddy Shanthi TDP -- -- Kalamata Venkata Ramana Murthy

4. Pathapatnam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Srikakulam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,16,221 voters of which 1,08,606 are male and 1,07,598 are female and 17 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Pathapatnam, recorded a voter turnout of 70.35%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 72.78% and in 2009, 73.08% of Pathapatnam's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kalamata Venkata Ramana Murthy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 3,865 votes which was 2.74% of the total votes polled. Kalamata Venkata Ramana Murthy polled a total of 1,41,038 (46.76%) votes.INC's Vijayaramaraju Satrucherla won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TRS candidate by a margin of 20790 (16.49%) votes. Vijayaramaraju Satrucherla polled 1,26,041 which was 46.76% of the total votes polled.Pathapatnam went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पातपट्नम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పాతపట్నం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).