Pathapatnam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pathapatnam (పాతపట్నం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
4. Pathapatnam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Srikakulam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,16,221 voters of which 1,08,606 are male and 1,07,598 are female and 17 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Pathapatnam, recorded a voter turnout of 70.35%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 72.78% and in 2009, 73.08% of Pathapatnam's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kalamata Venkata Ramana Murthy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 3,865 votes which was 2.74% of the total votes polled. Kalamata Venkata Ramana Murthy polled a total of 1,41,038 (46.76%) votes.
INC's Vijayaramaraju Satrucherla won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TRS candidate by a margin of 20790 (16.49%) votes. Vijayaramaraju Satrucherla polled 1,26,041 which was 46.76% of the total votes polled.
Pathapatnam went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: पातपट्नम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పాతపట్నం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Pathapatnam Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Bhaskararao Boddepalli
IND
--
--
Mulleti Srinivas Achari
NOTA
--
--
Nota
JSP
--
--
Gedela Gyana Sagar
ACP
--
--
Kantubhukta Bhaskara Rao
INC
--
--
Banna Ramu
BJP
--
--
Raghava Rao Salana
YSRCP
--
--
Reddy Shanthi
TDP
--
--
Kalamata Venkata Ramana Murthy
