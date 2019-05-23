Gurazala Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Gurazala Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- Annapareddy Srinivasa Reddy TDP -- -- Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao JSP -- -- Chintalapudi Srinivasa Rao NNKP -- -- Ramanjaneyulu Parimi. NVCP -- -- Shaik Mahaboob Subhani IUML -- -- Shaik Nasar Saida BJP -- -- Pullaiah Jinugu INC -- -- Tiyyagura.Yalamanda Reddy IND -- -- Kotha S.V.U. Mahesh IND -- -- Kunda Edukondalu IND -- -- Chidella Venkata Ravi Babu IND -- -- Potla Narasimharao NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Srinivasarao Kokkera YSRCP -- -- Kasu Mahesh Reddy

100. Gurazala is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,68,469 voters of which 1,31,591 are male and 1,36,824 are female and 54 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Gurazala, recorded a voter turnout of 83.47%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 81.35% and in 2009, 78.18% of Gurazala's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 7,187 votes which was 3.7% of the total votes polled. Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao polled a total of 1,94,112 (43.58%) votes.TDP's Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10021 (6.04%) votes. Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao polled 1,65,790 which was 43.58% of the total votes polled.Gurazala went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: गुरजाला (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and గురజాల (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).