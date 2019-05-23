English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Srikakulam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Srikakulam (శ్రీకాకుళం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
5. Srikakulam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Srikakulam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,55,177 voters of which 1,26,965 are male and 1,28,170 are female and 42 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Srikakulam, recorded a voter turnout of 69.96%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 72.12% and in 2009, 74.39% of Srikakulam's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Gunda Lakshmi Devi of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 24,131 votes which was 14.67% of the total votes polled. Gunda Lakshmi Devi polled a total of 1,64,523 (38.83%) votes.
INC's Dharmana Prasada Rao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TRS candidate by a margin of 4470 (3.07%) votes. Dharmana Prasada Rao polled 1,45,380 which was 38.83% of the total votes polled.
Srikakulam went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: श्रीकाकुलम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and శ్రీకాకుళం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
