Sarguja Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Surguja): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Sarguja Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME RHSP -- -- Chandradeep Singh Korcho BMP -- -- Pawan Kumar Nag SHS -- -- Mohan Singh Tekam SSD -- -- Ramnath Cherwa APOI -- -- Guman Singh Poya GGP -- -- Asha Devi Poya IND -- -- Palsay Uranv NOTA -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Maya Bhagat BJP -- -- Renuka Singh Saruta INC -- -- Khel Sai Singh

1. Sarguja (Surguja) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Chhattisgarh region of Chhattisgarh in Central India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.9% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 55.11%. The estimated literacy level of Sarguja is 60.01%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kamalbhan Singh Marabi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,47,236 votes which was 12.40% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.30% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Murarilal Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,59,548 votes which was 19.81% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 51.73% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.96% and in 2009, the constituency registered 61.62% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sarguja was: Kamalbhan Singh Marabi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,71,106 men, 7,51,862 women and 54 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Sarguja is: 23.369 83.3288Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सरगुजा, छत्तीसगढ़ (Hindi); সরগুজা, ছত্তিশগড় (Bengali); सरगुजा, छत्तीसगड (Marathi); સારગુજા, છત્તિસગઢ (Gujarati); சர்குஜா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); సర్ గుజా, ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్ (Telugu); ಸರ್ಗುಜ, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್​ಗಢ್ (Kannada); സർഗുജ, ഛത്തീസ്ഗഢ് (Malayalam).