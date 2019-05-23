Roing Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

43. Roing is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Lower Dibang Valley district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 12,212 voters of which 6,280 are male and 5,932 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Roing, recorded a voter turnout of 76.11%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 79.51% and in 2009, 85.36% of Roing's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Mutchu Mithi of INC won in this seat defeating PPA's candidate by a margin of 2,185 votes which was 22.57% of the total votes polled. Mutchu Mithi polled a total of 9,679 (54.38%) votes.AITC's Shri Laeta Umbrey won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 833 (8.76%) votes. Shri Laeta Umbrey polled 9,507 which was 54.38% of the total votes polled.Roing went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: रोइंग (Hindi), রোয়িং (Bangla), ரோயிங் (Tamil), and రోయింగ్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).