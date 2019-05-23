Amadalavalasa Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

6. Amadalavalasa is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Srikakulam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 1,87,744 voters of which 94,255 are male and 93,443 are female and 46 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Amadalavalasa, recorded a voter turnout of 78.51%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 77.17% and in 2009, 74.75% of Amadalavalasa's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Koona Ravikumar of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 5,449 votes which was 4.06% of the total votes polled. Koona Ravikumar polled a total of 1,34,111 (40.26%) votes.INC's Boddepalli Satyavathi won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 16209 (13.56%) votes. Boddepalli Satyavathi polled 1,19,531 which was 40.26% of the total votes polled.Amadalavalasa went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: आमुदालवलसा (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఆముదాలవలస (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).