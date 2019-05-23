English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madanapalle Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Madanapalle (మదనపల్లె) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
164. Madanapalle is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Chittoor district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,46,132 voters of which 1,21,947 are male and 1,24,125 are female and 60 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Madanapalle, recorded a voter turnout of 73.36%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 70.09% and in 2009, 62.46% of Madanapalle's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Dr Desai Thippa Reddy M S of YSRCP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 16,589 votes which was 9.82% of the total votes polled. Dr Desai Thippa Reddy M S polled a total of 1,68,986 (38.81%) votes.
INC's M Shajahan Basha (Jaha) won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 10872 (7.89%) votes. M Shajahan Basha (Jaha) polled 1,37,738 which was 38.81% of the total votes polled.
Madanapalle went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: मदनपल्ले (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and మదనపల్లె (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Madanapalle Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
--
--
D.Mohana Rami Reddy
BJP
--
--
Bandi Anand
NOTA
--
--
Nota
YSRCP
--
--
M. Nawaz Basha
ANC
--
--
S. Khajapeer
JSP
--
--
Gangarapu Swathi
IUML
--
--
Sabeera Shaik
NWP
--
--
V. Manjula
PPOI
--
--
K. Nagabhushanam
IND
--
--
Shaik G. Nawaz Hussain
IND
--
--
B. Sreeramulu
IND
--
--
Pullagura Venkata Siva Raj Kumar
IND
--
--
Ginka Ananda Kumar
IND
--
--
Chippili Jaganatha Reddy
IND
--
--
Bokya Rajasekhar Naick
IND
--
--
Boyanagari Ramesh Babu
IND
--
--
Ratakonda Ravindra Naidu
IND
--
--
Rajesh Kumar Jangala
IND
--
--
Modem Manjunatha
TDP
--
--
Dommalapati Ramesh
