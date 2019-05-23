English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Etcherla Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Etcherla (ఎచ్చెర్ల) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
7. Etcherla is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Srikakulam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,31,279 voters of which 1,17,516 are male and 1,13,741 are female and 22 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Etcherla, recorded a voter turnout of 84.3%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 82.7% and in 2009, 80.76% of Etcherla's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kalavenkatarao Kimidi of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 4,741 votes which was 2.72% of the total votes polled. Kalavenkatarao Kimidi polled a total of 1,74,001 (39.11%) votes.
INC's Meesala Neelakantam won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 15015 (9.89%) votes. Meesala Neelakantam polled 1,51,801 which was 39.11% of the total votes polled.
Etcherla went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: एच्चेर्ला (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఎచ్చెర్ల (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Etcherla Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JSP
--
--
Badana. Venkata Janardhana Rao
IND
--
--
Ananth Mahanthi
IND
--
--
Mahanthi. Satyanarayana
IND
--
--
Mudili Venkata Ramana
PPOI
--
--
Kari. Siva Rao
BJP
--
--
Rokkam. Suryaprakash Rao
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Kottakotla Simhadri Naidu
YSRCP
--
--
Gorle. Kiran Kumar
TDP
--
--
Kalavenkata Rao Kimidi
