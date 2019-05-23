English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Raigarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Raigarh (रायगढ़) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
2. Raigarh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Chhattisgarh region of Chhattisgarh in Central India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.67% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 44.11%. The estimated literacy level of Raigarh is 71.37%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Vishnu Deo Sai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,16,750 votes which was 13.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.79% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Vishnu Deo Sai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 55,848 votes which was 5.97% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 47.44% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.60% and in 2009, the constituency registered 65.31% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Raigarh was: Vishnu Deo Sai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,19,043 men, 8,07,906 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Raigarh Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Raigarh is: 22.0624 83.4011
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रायगढ़, छत्तीसगढ़ (Hindi); রায়গড়, ছত্তিশগড় (Bengali); रायगड, छत्तीसगड (Marathi); રાઇગઢ, છત્તિસગઢ (Gujarati); ராய்கர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); రాయ్ గఢ్, ఛత్తీస్గఢ్ (Telugu); ರಾಯ್ಗಢ್, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್ಗಢ್ (Kannada); റായ്ഗ്ഗർ, ഛത്തീസ്ഗഢ് (Malayalam).
Raigarh Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BTP
--
--
Kripashankar Bhagat
PSP(L)
--
--
Amrit Tirkey
GGP
--
--
Jai Singh Sidar
KMSP
--
--
Jyoti Bhagat
SHS
--
--
Vijay Lakara
APOI
--
--
Ravishankar Sidar
INC
--
--
Laljeet Singh Rathia
BJP
--
--
Gomati Sai
IND
--
--
Tarika Tarangini Uraon
BMP
--
--
Vir Kumar Tigga
IND
--
--
Tejram Sidar
IND
--
--
Naval Kishor Rathia
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Prakash Kumar Uranw
BSP
--
--
Innocent Kujur
