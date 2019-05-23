English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ghosi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ghosi (घोसी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
70. Ghosi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.38% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.29%. The estimated literacy level of Ghosi is 72.74%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1954114 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Harinarayan Rajbhar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,46,015 votes which was 14.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.53% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Ghosi Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AKSP
--
--
Abushad
BJP
--
--
Harinarayan
INC
--
--
Balkrishna
RKSP
--
--
Kishan Lal Alias Fauji Kishan Lal Gond
AMSP
--
--
Geeta
SBSP
--
--
Mahendra
RJBVP
--
--
Paras
BSP
--
--
Atul Kumar Singh Alias Atul Rai
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Praveen Kumar Singh
PCP
--
--
Shefkat Taki
IND
--
--
Rajesh Alias Rajesh Kumar Gond
IND
--
--
Surya Kumar
IND
--
--
Santosh
IND
--
--
Surjeet Kumar
CPI
--
--
Atul Kumar Singh Alias Atul Kumar Singh Anjaan
