Tezu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Tezu Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Karikho Kri INC -- -- Nuney Tayang BJP -- -- Dr. Mohesh Chai

44. Tezu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Lohit district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 18,644 voters of which 9,476 are male and 9,168 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Tezu, recorded a voter turnout of 83.3%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.32% and in 2009, 82.75% of Tezu's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Dr Mohesh Chai of BJP won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 481 votes which was 3.43% of the total votes polled. Dr Mohesh Chai polled a total of 14,019 (64.85%) votes.INC's Karikho Kri won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AITC candidate by a margin of 3845 (29.69%) votes. Karikho Kri polled 12,949 which was 64.85% of the total votes polled.Tezu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: तेजु (Hindi), তেজু (Bangla), டெஸு (Tamil), and తేజు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).