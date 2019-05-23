English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narasannapeta Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Narasannapeta (నర్సన్నపేట) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
8. Narasannapeta is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Srikakulam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,08,469 voters of which 1,04,683 are male and 1,03,770 are female and 16 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Narasannapeta, recorded a voter turnout of 80%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 79.01% and in 2009, 79.48% of Narasannapeta's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Ramanamurty Baggu of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 4,800 votes which was 3.09% of the total votes polled. Ramanamurty Baggu polled a total of 1,55,156 (44.2%) votes.
INC's Dharmana Krishna Das won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 17589 (12.87%) votes. Dharmana Krishna Das polled 1,36,713 which was 44.2% of the total votes polled.
Narasannapeta went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: नरसन्ना पेट (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and నర్సన్నపేట (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Narasannapeta Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JSP
--
--
Metta Vaikunta Rao
IND
--
--
Naidu Gari Rajasekhar
IND
--
--
Bheri Venkata Ramana
IND
--
--
Satya Tadi
JNJP
--
--
Dandupati Koteshwar Rao
BJP
--
--
Reddi Bhagya Lakshmi
NOTA
--
--
Nota
YSRCP
--
--
Dharmana Krishna Das
TDP
--
--
Baggu Ramana Murthy
INC
--
--
Dola Udaya Bhaskara Rao
