Mummidivaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Mummidivaram Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME RPI(K) -- -- Panthagada Vijaya Chakravarthy PPOI -- -- Aadimulam Venkateswararao JSP -- -- Pithani Balakrishna IPBP -- -- Manikanta Swamy Kandregula IND -- -- Cheekurumelli Ravikumar INC -- -- Mopuri Srinivas Kiran YSRCP -- -- Ponnada Venkata Satish Kumar IND -- -- Rajkumar Beera IND -- -- Rayudu Srirama Chandra Murthy NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- Datla Subba Raju (Butchi Babu) BJP -- -- Chittibabu Karri

43. Mummidivaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,29,431 voters of which 1,14,987 are male and 1,14,441 are female and 3 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Mummidivaram, recorded a voter turnout of 83.51%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.24% and in 2009, 79.74% of Mummidivaram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Datla Subba Raju (Buchi Babu) of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 29,538 votes which was 17.04% of the total votes polled. Datla Subba Raju (Buchi Babu) polled a total of 1,73,378 (33.33%) votes.INC's Ponnada Venkata Satish Kumar won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1925 (1.26%) votes. Ponnada Venkata Satish Kumar polled 1,53,269 which was 33.33% of the total votes polled.Mummidivaram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: मुम्मडीवरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ముమ్మిడివరం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).