English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajam (రాజాం (ఎస్సీ)) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajam (రాజాం (ఎస్సీ)) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
9. Rajam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Srikakulam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.
This Rural constituency has 2,19,313 voters of which 1,11,271 are male and 1,08,011 are female and 31 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajam , recorded a voter turnout of 73.73%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 74.18% and in 2009, 72.7% of Rajam 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kambala Jogulu of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 512 votes which was 0.35% of the total votes polled. Kambala Jogulu polled a total of 1,47,887 (45.96%) votes.
INC's Kondru Murali Mohan won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 27133 (20.19%) votes. Kondru Murali Mohan polled 1,34,396 which was 45.96% of the total votes polled.
Rajam went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: राजाम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and రాజాం (ఎస్సీ) (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajam , recorded a voter turnout of 73.73%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 74.18% and in 2009, 72.7% of Rajam 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Rajam Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JSP
--
--
Mutcha Srinivasa Rao
NOTA
--
--
Nota
PSHP
--
--
Mannena Ramesh
BJP
--
--
Chaitanya Kumar Mannena
INC
--
--
Kambala Rajavardhana
TDP
--
--
Kondru Murali Mohan
YSRCP
--
--
Kambala Jogulu
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kambala Jogulu of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 512 votes which was 0.35% of the total votes polled. Kambala Jogulu polled a total of 1,47,887 (45.96%) votes.
INC's Kondru Murali Mohan won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 27133 (20.19%) votes. Kondru Murali Mohan polled 1,34,396 which was 45.96% of the total votes polled.
Rajam went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: राजाम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and రాజాం (ఎస్సీ) (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results