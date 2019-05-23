English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Janjgir-Champa Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Janjgir-Champa (जांजगीर-चंपा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Janjgir-Champa (जांजगीर-चंपा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
3. Janjgir-Champa is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Chhattisgarh region of Chhattisgarh in Central India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.92% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 11.68%. The estimated literacy level of Janjgir-Champa is 71.95%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kamla Patle of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,74,961 votes which was 16.30% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.34% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Kamla Devi Patle of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 87,211 votes which was 11.82% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 40.96% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.54% and in 2009, the constituency registered 48.57% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Janjgir-Champa was: Kamla Patle (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,95,884 men, 8,48,077 women and 240 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Janjgir-Champa is: 22.107968 83.5721243
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जांजगीर-चंपा, छत्तीसगढ़ (Hindi); জঞ্জগিড়-চম্পা, ছত্তিশগড় (Bengali); जांजगीर-चंपा, छत्तीसगड (Marathi); ઝહાંગીર ચંપા, છત્તિસગઢ (Gujarati); ஜான்சுகீர்-சாம்பா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఝాఝ్ గీర్, ఛత్తీస్గఢ్ (Telugu); ಜಾಂಜ್ಗಿರ್-ಚಂಪಾ, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್ಗಢ್ (Kannada); ജഞ്ച്ഗീർ-ചമ്പ, ഛത്തീസ്ഗഢ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Kamla Devi Patle of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 87,211 votes which was 11.82% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 40.96% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
Janjgir-Champa Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RGP
--
--
Naresh Kumar Dahariya
PPI(D)
--
--
Ashish Ratre
INC
--
--
Ravi Parasram Bhardwaj
SHS
--
--
Naresh Bai Jangde
SSP
--
--
Nitesh Kumar Ratre
BMP
--
--
Lakhan Lal Chauhan Alias Lakhala Danav
RHSP
--
--
Bhojram Banjare
BSP
--
--
Dauram Ratnakar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
GGP
--
--
Shanti Kumar Ratre
CVGP
--
--
Vrinda Chauhan
BSCP
--
--
Sita Chauhan
APOI
--
--
Seema Ajay
IND
--
--
Dr. Uday Ratre
IND
--
--
Asharam Ratnakar
BJP
--
--
Guharam Ajgalley
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.54% and in 2009, the constituency registered 48.57% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Janjgir-Champa was: Kamla Patle (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,95,884 men, 8,48,077 women and 240 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Janjgir-Champa is: 22.107968 83.5721243
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जांजगीर-चंपा, छत्तीसगढ़ (Hindi); জঞ্জগিড়-চম্পা, ছত্তিশগড় (Bengali); जांजगीर-चंपा, छत्तीसगड (Marathi); ઝહાંગીર ચંપા, છત્તિસગઢ (Gujarati); ஜான்சுகீர்-சாம்பா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఝాఝ్ గీర్, ఛత్తీస్గఢ్ (Telugu); ಜಾಂಜ್ಗಿರ್-ಚಂಪಾ, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್ಗಢ್ (Kannada); ജഞ്ച്ഗീർ-ചമ്പ, ഛത്തീസ്ഗഢ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results