Janjgir-Champa Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Janjgir-Champa Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME RGP -- -- Naresh Kumar Dahariya PPI(D) -- -- Ashish Ratre INC -- -- Ravi Parasram Bhardwaj SHS -- -- Naresh Bai Jangde SSP -- -- Nitesh Kumar Ratre BMP -- -- Lakhan Lal Chauhan Alias Lakhala Danav RHSP -- -- Bhojram Banjare BSP -- -- Dauram Ratnakar NOTA -- -- Nota GGP -- -- Shanti Kumar Ratre CVGP -- -- Vrinda Chauhan BSCP -- -- Sita Chauhan APOI -- -- Seema Ajay IND -- -- Dr. Uday Ratre IND -- -- Asharam Ratnakar BJP -- -- Guharam Ajgalley

3. Janjgir-Champa is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Chhattisgarh region of Chhattisgarh in Central India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.92% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 11.68%. The estimated literacy level of Janjgir-Champa is 71.95%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kamla Patle of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,74,961 votes which was 16.30% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.34% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kamla Devi Patle of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 87,211 votes which was 11.82% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 40.96% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.54% and in 2009, the constituency registered 48.57% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Janjgir-Champa was: Kamla Patle (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,95,884 men, 8,48,077 women and 240 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Janjgir-Champa is: 22.107968 83.5721243Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जांजगीर-चंपा, छत्तीसगढ़ (Hindi); জঞ্জগিড়-চম্পা, ছত্তিশগড় (Bengali); जांजगीर-चंपा, छत्तीसगड (Marathi); ઝહાંગીર ચંપા, છત્તિસગઢ (Gujarati); ஜான்சுகீர்-சாம்பா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఝాఝ్ గీర్, ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్ (Telugu); ಜಾಂಜ್​ಗಿರ್​-ಚಂಪಾ, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್​ಗಢ್ (Kannada); ജഞ്ച്ഗീർ-ചമ്പ, ഛത്തീസ്ഗഢ് (Malayalam).