Chandragiri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chandragiri (చంద్రగిరి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
166. Chandragiri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Chittoor district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,91,734 voters of which 1,43,319 are male and 1,48,368 are female and 47 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Chandragiri, recorded a voter turnout of 78.12%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 79.76% and in 2009, 77.98% of Chandragiri's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 4,518 votes which was 2.19% of the total votes polled. Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy polled a total of 2,06,456 (42.1%) votes.
INC's Aruna Kumari Galla won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 10980 (6.43%) votes. Aruna Kumari Galla polled 1,70,871 which was 42.1% of the total votes polled.
Chandragiri went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: चन्द्रगिरी (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and చంద్రగిరి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Chandragiri Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
--
--
Dr. T. Madhu Babu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Harish@Nani
IND
--
--
J. Ramesh Babu
INC
--
--
K.P.S. Vasu
DBP
--
--
A. Kiran Kumar
JHDP
--
--
Muneeswar Bodagala
VCK
--
--
Bandi Rameshbabu
JMP
--
--
D. Bharath Kumar
MDSP
--
--
Gurram Konda Farooq
IND
--
--
R. Mohana
TDP
--
--
Pulivarthi.Venkatamani Prasad@Nani
IND
--
--
Kanangi Eswar Goud
IND
--
--
Kalimili Poornima
JSP
--
--
Shitti Surendra
NVP
--
--
B. Lalitha
IND
--
--
Koneru . Bhaskar Reddy
IND
--
--
G. Nagendra Babu
IND
--
--
G. Muthyalu
IND
--
--
M. Chengalaryulu
IND
--
--
Dr . Pandreti Sivakumar
IND
--
--
Paladugu Suresh
YSRCP
--
--
Dr. Chevi Reddy Bhaskar Reddy
