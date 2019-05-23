Darsi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

103. Darsi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Prakasam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,14,233 voters of which 1,07,909 are male and 1,06,314 are female and 10 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Darsi, recorded a voter turnout of 89.62%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 91.46% and in 2009, 86.37% of Darsi's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Raghava Rao Sidda of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 1,374 votes which was 0.75% of the total votes polled. Raghava Rao Sidda polled a total of 1,82,010 (42.96%) votes.INC's Buchepalli Siva Prasada Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13390 (8.66%) votes. Buchepalli Siva Prasada Reddy polled 1,54,589 which was 42.96% of the total votes polled.Darsi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: दर्सी (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and దర్శి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).