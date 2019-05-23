English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chowkham Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chowkham (चाउखाम) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
46. Chowkham is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Namsai district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.
This constituency has 14,058 voters of which 7,430 are male and 6,628 are female and voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Chowkham, recorded a voter turnout of 75.89%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 76.48% and in 2009, 77.66% of Chowkham's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Chow Tewa Mein of INC won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 2,894 votes which was 28.89% of the total votes polled. Chow Tewa Mein polled a total of 10,017 (60.95%) votes.
INC's Chow Tewa Mein won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2256 (21.9%) votes. Chow Tewa Mein polled 10,302 which was 60.95% of the total votes polled.
Chowkham went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: चाउखाम (Hindi), চাওখাম (Bangla), சௌகம் (Tamil), and చౌఖమ్ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Chowkham Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
