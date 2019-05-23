English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kurupam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kurupam (కురుపాం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
11. Kurupam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Vizianagaram district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.
This Rural constituency has 1,83,830 voters of which 89,981 are male and 93,812 are female and 37 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kurupam , recorded a voter turnout of 77.32%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 75.6% and in 2009, 71.95% of Kurupam 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Pamula Pushpa Sreevani of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 19,083 votes which was 14.32% of the total votes polled. Pamula Pushpa Sreevani polled a total of 1,33,254 (41.43%) votes.
INC's Janardhana That Raj Veera Vara Thodaramala won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 15053 (12.86%) votes. Janardhana That Raj Veera Vara Thodaramala polled 1,17,042 which was 41.43% of the total votes polled.
Kurupam went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: कुरुपाम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కురుపాం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Kurupam Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Nimmaka Vasudevarao
NOTA
--
--
Nota
TDP
--
--
Veera Vara Thodramal Narasimhapriya Thatraj
YSRCP
--
--
Pushpasreevani. Pamula
BJP
--
--
Nimmaka. Jayaraju.
INC
--
--
Nimmaka Simhachalam
CPI(M)
--
--
Avinash Kumar Kolaka
