Chatra Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Korba Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME GGP -- -- Tuleshwar Hirasingh Markam APOI -- -- Chandra Bhushan Kanwar Adhivakta L L M BPCP -- -- Raj Kumar Yadav BHBP -- -- Rajesh Pandey RHSP -- -- Suman Lal Khande BTP -- -- Lilambar Singh BSP -- -- Parmit Singh INC -- -- Jyotsna Charandas Mahant IND -- -- Pramod Kumar Sharma IND -- -- Deepak Sahu IND -- -- Ramdayal Uraon IND -- -- Lakhan Lal Dewangan NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Jyoti Nand Dubey

4. Korba is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Chhattisgarh region of Chhattisgarh in Central India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.2% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 44.98%. The estimated literacy level of Korba is 70.7%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Banshilal Mahto of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4,265 votes which was 0.40% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.70% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 24 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Charan Das Mahant of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 20,737 votes which was 2.78% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 42.19% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.95% and in 2009, the constituency registered 58.42% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Korba was: Banshilal Mahto (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,29,951 men, 6,93,664 women and 114 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Korba is: 22.5198 82.6295Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोरबा, छत्तीसगढ़ (Hindi); কোরবা, ছত্তিশগড় (Bengali); कोरबा, छत्तीसगड (Marathi); કોરબા, છત્તિસગઢ (Gujarati); கோர்பா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కోర్బా, ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్ (Telugu); ಕೊರ್ಬ, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್​ಗಢ್ (Kannada); കോർബ, ഛത്തീസ്ഗഢ് (Malayalam).