English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chatra Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Korba (कोरबा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Korba (कोरबा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
4. Korba is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Chhattisgarh region of Chhattisgarh in Central India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.2% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 44.98%. The estimated literacy level of Korba is 70.7%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Banshilal Mahto of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4,265 votes which was 0.40% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.70% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 24 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Charan Das Mahant of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 20,737 votes which was 2.78% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 42.19% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.95% and in 2009, the constituency registered 58.42% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Korba was: Banshilal Mahto (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,29,951 men, 6,93,664 women and 114 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Korba Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Korba is: 22.5198 82.6295
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोरबा, छत्तीसगढ़ (Hindi); কোরবা, ছত্তিশগড় (Bengali); कोरबा, छत्तीसगड (Marathi); કોરબા, છત્તિસગઢ (Gujarati); கோர்பா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కోర్బా, ఛత్తీస్గఢ్ (Telugu); ಕೊರ್ಬ, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್ಗಢ್ (Kannada); കോർബ, ഛത്തീസ്ഗഢ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Charan Das Mahant of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 20,737 votes which was 2.78% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 42.19% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.
Korba Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
GGP
--
--
Tuleshwar Hirasingh Markam
APOI
--
--
Chandra Bhushan Kanwar Adhivakta L L M
BPCP
--
--
Raj Kumar Yadav
BHBP
--
--
Rajesh Pandey
RHSP
--
--
Suman Lal Khande
BTP
--
--
Lilambar Singh
BSP
--
--
Parmit Singh
INC
--
--
Jyotsna Charandas Mahant
IND
--
--
Pramod Kumar Sharma
IND
--
--
Deepak Sahu
IND
--
--
Ramdayal Uraon
IND
--
--
Lakhan Lal Dewangan
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Jyoti Nand Dubey
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.95% and in 2009, the constituency registered 58.42% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Korba was: Banshilal Mahto (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,29,951 men, 6,93,664 women and 114 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Korba Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Korba is: 22.5198 82.6295
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोरबा, छत्तीसगढ़ (Hindi); কোরবা, ছত্তিশগড় (Bengali); कोरबा, छत्तीसगड (Marathi); કોરબા, છત્તિસગઢ (Gujarati); கோர்பா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కోర్బా, ఛత్తీస్గఢ్ (Telugu); ಕೊರ್ಬ, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್ಗಢ್ (Kannada); കോർബ, ഛത്തീസ്ഗഢ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results