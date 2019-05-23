Tirupati Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Tirupati Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JP(D) -- -- Kesari Swapna TDP -- -- M. Suguna YSRCP -- -- Bhumana Karunakar Reddy JSP -- -- Chadalawada Krishnamurthy JHDP -- -- T. Narasimha Rao IND -- -- Ananda Harikrishna VCK -- -- Minchala Venkata Rathnamma BJP -- -- Bhavani Sankar Vallamchetty NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- R.Krishna Chaitanya IND -- -- Katari Kesavulu Chetty IND -- -- E. Chennakesavulu IND -- -- Dr.Bodagala Venkata Raja Rao IND -- -- P. Sai Prasanna Kumar IND -- -- K. Vijay Kiran INC -- -- K.Pramila

167. Tirupati is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Chittoor district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 2,70,762 voters of which 1,34,692 are male and 1,36,022 are female and 48 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Tirupati, recorded a voter turnout of 66.05%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 59.47% and in 2009, 51.64% of Tirupati's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, M Venkataramana of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 41,539 votes which was 24.08% of the total votes polled. M Venkataramana polled a total of 1,72,525 (44.12%) votes.PRAP's Konidala Chiranjeevi won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 15930 (12.48%) votes. Konidala Chiranjeevi polled 1,27,627 which was 44.12% of the total votes polled.Tirupati went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: तिरुपति (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and తిరుపతి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).