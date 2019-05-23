English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tirupati Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tirupati (తిరుపతి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tirupati (తిరుపతి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
167. Tirupati is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Chittoor district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 2,70,762 voters of which 1,34,692 are male and 1,36,022 are female and 48 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Tirupati, recorded a voter turnout of 66.05%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 59.47% and in 2009, 51.64% of Tirupati's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, M Venkataramana of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 41,539 votes which was 24.08% of the total votes polled. M Venkataramana polled a total of 1,72,525 (44.12%) votes.
PRAP's Konidala Chiranjeevi won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 15930 (12.48%) votes. Konidala Chiranjeevi polled 1,27,627 which was 44.12% of the total votes polled.
Tirupati went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: तिरुपति (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and తిరుపతి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Tirupati, recorded a voter turnout of 66.05%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 59.47% and in 2009, 51.64% of Tirupati's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Tirupati Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JP(D)
--
--
Kesari Swapna
TDP
--
--
M. Suguna
YSRCP
--
--
Bhumana Karunakar Reddy
JSP
--
--
Chadalawada Krishnamurthy
JHDP
--
--
T. Narasimha Rao
IND
--
--
Ananda Harikrishna
VCK
--
--
Minchala Venkata Rathnamma
BJP
--
--
Bhavani Sankar Vallamchetty
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
R.Krishna Chaitanya
IND
--
--
Katari Kesavulu Chetty
IND
--
--
E. Chennakesavulu
IND
--
--
Dr.Bodagala Venkata Raja Rao
IND
--
--
P. Sai Prasanna Kumar
IND
--
--
K. Vijay Kiran
INC
--
--
K.Pramila
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, M Venkataramana of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 41,539 votes which was 24.08% of the total votes polled. M Venkataramana polled a total of 1,72,525 (44.12%) votes.
PRAP's Konidala Chiranjeevi won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 15930 (12.48%) votes. Konidala Chiranjeevi polled 1,27,627 which was 44.12% of the total votes polled.
Tirupati went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: तिरुपति (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and తిరుపతి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results