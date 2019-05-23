English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Parvathipuram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Parvathipuram (పార్వతీపురం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
12. Parvathipuram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Vizianagaram district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.
This Rural constituency has 1,82,333 voters of which 90,273 are male and 92,047 are female and 13 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Parvathipuram , recorded a voter turnout of 76.78%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 74.91% and in 2009, 73.11% of Parvathipuram 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Bobbili Chiranjeevulu of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 6,129 votes which was 4.7% of the total votes polled. Bobbili Chiranjeevulu polled a total of 1,30,278 (41.36%) votes.
INC's Jayamani Savarapu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TRS candidate by a margin of 2718 (2.27%) votes. Jayamani Savarapu polled 1,19,956 which was 41.36% of the total votes polled.
Parvathipuram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: पार्वतीपुरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పార్వతీపురం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Parvathipuram Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Jayaratna Kumar Saila
IND
--
--
Hariyala Prameela
NOTA
--
--
Nota
JSP
--
--
Gongada Gowri Sankara Rao
BJP
--
--
Suragala Uma Maheswara Rao
TDP
--
--
Bobbili Chiranjeevulu
INC
--
--
Ramudu Hariyala
YSRCP
--
--
Alajangi Joga Rao
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results