Namsai Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Namsai Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota JD(S) -- -- Shotike Hopak NPEP -- -- Mualin Agan INC -- -- Chow Kedar Gohain BJP -- -- Chau Zingnu Namchoom

47. Namsai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Namsai district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 22,797 voters of which 11,952 are male and 10,845 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Namsai, recorded a voter turnout of 81.27%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 82.23% and in 2009, 84.27% of Namsai's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Zingnu Namchoom of INC won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 4,311 votes which was 25.51% of the total votes polled. Zingnu Namchoom polled a total of 16,899 (64.89%) votes.IND's Nang Sati Mein won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AITC candidate by a margin of 5699 (35.3%) votes. Nang Sati Mein polled 16,146 which was 64.89% of the total votes polled.Namsai went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: नामासाइ (Hindi), নামসাই (Bangla), நம்சாய் (Tamil), and నమ్సాయ్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).