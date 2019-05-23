Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Srikalahasti Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Srikalahasti (శ్రీకాళహస్తి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Srikalahasti Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Srikalahasti (శ్రీకాళహస్తి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
168. Srikalahasti is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Chittoor district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
--
--

--

--

AWAITED

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,37,666 voters of which 1,15,430 are male and 1,22,211 are female and 25 voters of the third gender.

In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Srikalahasti, recorded a voter turnout of 82.48%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 80.67% and in 2009, 76.49% of Srikalahasti's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Srikalahasti Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PSHP
--
--
Kasumuri Chiranjeevi
TDP
--
--
Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy
YSRCP
--
--
Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy
NPRP
--
--
Ramesh Ganugapenta
JSP
--
--
Vinutha Nagaram
PPOI
--
--
Siddiraju Sathya Narayana
SFB
--
--
Sama Ravichandra
INC
--
--
S. Bathaiah Naidu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Giri.D
IND
--
--
Yellaiah.C
IND
--
--
Patthipati Nageswara Rao
IND
--
--
Bala Subramanyam.E
IND
--
--
Singamala Subramanyam
IND
--
--
Venkatesh. G
BJP
--
--
Anandha Kumar Kola

In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Gopala Krishna Reddy Bojjala of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 7,583 votes which was 4.12% of the total votes polled. Gopala Krishna Reddy Bojjala polled a total of 1,84,241 (43.34%) votes.

TDP's Gopalakrishna Reddy Bojjala won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 12463 (7.64%) votes. Gopalakrishna Reddy Bojjala polled 1,63,129 which was 43.34% of the total votes polled.

Srikalahasti went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Constituency name in other Indian languages: श्रीकालहस्ती (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and శ్రీకాళహస్తి (Telugu).

State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram