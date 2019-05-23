English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Srikalahasti Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Srikalahasti (శ్రీకాళహస్తి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Srikalahasti (శ్రీకాళహస్తి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
168. Srikalahasti is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Chittoor district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,37,666 voters of which 1,15,430 are male and 1,22,211 are female and 25 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Srikalahasti, recorded a voter turnout of 82.48%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 80.67% and in 2009, 76.49% of Srikalahasti's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Gopala Krishna Reddy Bojjala of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 7,583 votes which was 4.12% of the total votes polled. Gopala Krishna Reddy Bojjala polled a total of 1,84,241 (43.34%) votes.
TDP's Gopalakrishna Reddy Bojjala won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 12463 (7.64%) votes. Gopalakrishna Reddy Bojjala polled 1,63,129 which was 43.34% of the total votes polled.
Srikalahasti went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: श्रीकालहस्ती (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and శ్రీకాళహస్తి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Srikalahasti, recorded a voter turnout of 82.48%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 80.67% and in 2009, 76.49% of Srikalahasti's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Srikalahasti Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PSHP
--
--
Kasumuri Chiranjeevi
TDP
--
--
Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy
YSRCP
--
--
Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy
NPRP
--
--
Ramesh Ganugapenta
JSP
--
--
Vinutha Nagaram
PPOI
--
--
Siddiraju Sathya Narayana
SFB
--
--
Sama Ravichandra
INC
--
--
S. Bathaiah Naidu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Giri.D
IND
--
--
Yellaiah.C
IND
--
--
Patthipati Nageswara Rao
IND
--
--
Bala Subramanyam.E
IND
--
--
Singamala Subramanyam
IND
--
--
Venkatesh. G
BJP
--
--
Anandha Kumar Kola
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Gopala Krishna Reddy Bojjala of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 7,583 votes which was 4.12% of the total votes polled. Gopala Krishna Reddy Bojjala polled a total of 1,84,241 (43.34%) votes.
TDP's Gopalakrishna Reddy Bojjala won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 12463 (7.64%) votes. Gopalakrishna Reddy Bojjala polled 1,63,129 which was 43.34% of the total votes polled.
Srikalahasti went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: श्रीकालहस्ती (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and శ్రీకాళహస్తి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results