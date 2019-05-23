English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Razole Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Razole (రాజోలు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Razole (రాజోలు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
45. Razole is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.
This Rural constituency has 1,86,819 voters of which 93,019 are male and 93,797 are female and 3 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Razole , recorded a voter turnout of 79.34%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 77.68% and in 2009, 79.5% of Razole 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Gollapalli Surya Rao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 4,683 votes which was 3.46% of the total votes polled. Gollapalli Surya Rao polled a total of 1,35,230 (39.76%) votes.
INC's Rapaka Vara Prasada Rao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AUDF candidate by a margin of 5869 (4.46%) votes. Rapaka Vara Prasada Rao polled 1,31,598 which was 39.76% of the total votes polled.
Razole went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: राजोलु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and రాజోలు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Razole , recorded a voter turnout of 79.34%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 77.68% and in 2009, 79.5% of Razole 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Razole Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
DBP
--
--
Chinta Dorababu
PSHP
--
--
Bonthu Rajeswara Rao
PPOI
--
--
Matha Bhavani
JSP
--
--
Rapaka Vara Prasada Rao
NSP
--
--
Golla Bharathi
YSRCP
--
--
Rajeswara Rao Bonthu
IND
--
--
Pothumudi Alivelu Manga Tayaru
NOTA
--
--
Nota
TDP
--
--
Gollapalli Surya Rao
BJP
--
--
Bathula Lakshmi Kumari
INC
--
--
Kasi Lakshman Swammy
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Gollapalli Surya Rao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 4,683 votes which was 3.46% of the total votes polled. Gollapalli Surya Rao polled a total of 1,35,230 (39.76%) votes.
INC's Rapaka Vara Prasada Rao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AUDF candidate by a margin of 5869 (4.46%) votes. Rapaka Vara Prasada Rao polled 1,31,598 which was 39.76% of the total votes polled.
Razole went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: राजोलु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and రాజోలు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results