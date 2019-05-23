Razole Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Razole Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME DBP -- -- Chinta Dorababu PSHP -- -- Bonthu Rajeswara Rao PPOI -- -- Matha Bhavani JSP -- -- Rapaka Vara Prasada Rao NSP -- -- Golla Bharathi YSRCP -- -- Rajeswara Rao Bonthu IND -- -- Pothumudi Alivelu Manga Tayaru NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- Gollapalli Surya Rao BJP -- -- Bathula Lakshmi Kumari INC -- -- Kasi Lakshman Swammy

45. Razole is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Rural constituency has 1,86,819 voters of which 93,019 are male and 93,797 are female and 3 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Razole , recorded a voter turnout of 79.34%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 77.68% and in 2009, 79.5% of Razole 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Gollapalli Surya Rao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 4,683 votes which was 3.46% of the total votes polled. Gollapalli Surya Rao polled a total of 1,35,230 (39.76%) votes.INC's Rapaka Vara Prasada Rao won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AUDF candidate by a margin of 5869 (4.46%) votes. Rapaka Vara Prasada Rao polled 1,31,598 which was 39.76% of the total votes polled.Razole went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: राजोलु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and రాజోలు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).