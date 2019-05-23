Bobbili Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Bobbili Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- Ayika. Gnaneswara Rao NOTA -- -- Nota JSP -- -- Appalaswamy.Girada YSRCP -- -- Sambangi Venkatachina Appala Naidu INC -- -- Dr.Narayana Rao Vengala TDP -- -- Venkata Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao Ravu BJP -- -- Dwarapureddi Rama Mohana Rao

14. Bobbili is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Vizianagaram district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,20,017 voters of which 1,09,263 are male and 1,10,743 are female and 11 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Bobbili , recorded a voter turnout of 79.27%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 79.38% and in 2009, 76.25% of Bobbili 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Venkata Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao Ravu of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 6,958 votes which was 4.13% of the total votes polled. Venkata Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao Ravu polled a total of 1,68,281 (49.13%) votes.INC's Venkata Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao Ravu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the CPM candidate by a margin of 24172 (15.69%) votes. Venkata Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao Ravu polled 1,54,065 which was 49.13% of the total votes polled.Bobbili went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: बोब्बिली (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and బొబ్బిలి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).