English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bobbili Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bobbili (బొబ్బిలి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bobbili (బొబ్బిలి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
14. Bobbili is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Vizianagaram district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,20,017 voters of which 1,09,263 are male and 1,10,743 are female and 11 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Bobbili , recorded a voter turnout of 79.27%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 79.38% and in 2009, 76.25% of Bobbili 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Venkata Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao Ravu of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 6,958 votes which was 4.13% of the total votes polled. Venkata Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao Ravu polled a total of 1,68,281 (49.13%) votes.
INC's Venkata Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao Ravu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the CPM candidate by a margin of 24172 (15.69%) votes. Venkata Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao Ravu polled 1,54,065 which was 49.13% of the total votes polled.
Bobbili went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: बोब्बिली (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and బొబ్బిలి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Bobbili , recorded a voter turnout of 79.27%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 79.38% and in 2009, 76.25% of Bobbili 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Bobbili Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PPOI
--
--
Ayika. Gnaneswara Rao
NOTA
--
--
Nota
JSP
--
--
Appalaswamy.Girada
YSRCP
--
--
Sambangi Venkatachina Appala Naidu
INC
--
--
Dr.Narayana Rao Vengala
TDP
--
--
Venkata Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao Ravu
BJP
--
--
Dwarapureddi Rama Mohana Rao
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Venkata Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao Ravu of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 6,958 votes which was 4.13% of the total votes polled. Venkata Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao Ravu polled a total of 1,68,281 (49.13%) votes.
INC's Venkata Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao Ravu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the CPM candidate by a margin of 24172 (15.69%) votes. Venkata Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao Ravu polled 1,54,065 which was 49.13% of the total votes polled.
Bobbili went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: बोब्बिली (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and బొబ్బిలి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results