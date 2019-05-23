English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gannavaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gannavaram (పి. గన్నవరం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
46. Gannavaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.
This Rural constituency has 1,89,258 voters of which 96,099 are male and 93,156 are female and 3 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Gannavaram , recorded a voter turnout of 83.03%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78% and in 2009, 78.6% of Gannavaram 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Pulaparty Narayana Murty of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 13,505 votes which was 9.46% of the total votes polled. Pulaparty Narayana Murty polled a total of 1,42,815 (33.26%) votes.
INC's Pamula Rajeswari Devi won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AUDF candidate by a margin of 3105 (2.31%) votes. Pamula Rajeswari Devi polled 1,34,551 which was 33.26% of the total votes polled.
Gannavaram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: पी. गन्नावरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పి. గన్నవరం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Gannavaram Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JSP
--
--
Pamula Rajeswari Devi
IPBP
--
--
Maddela Vera Venkata Satyanarayana
IND
--
--
Chinnam Ramesh Babu
IND
--
--
Makey Davy Prasad
PPOI
--
--
K.Surendra
INC
--
--
Mulaparthi Mohan Rao
IND
--
--
Ravi Kumar Beera
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Kolli Suryarao (Sudhakar)
TDP
--
--
Nelapudi Stalinbabu
YSRCP
--
--
Kondeti Chittibabu
