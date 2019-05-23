Jaunpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Jaunpur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME MAP -- -- Ajay Kumar Sharma BSP -- -- Shyam Singh Yadav Nota -- -- Nota IND -- -- Madhvendra Pushkar Singh HUSP -- -- Anil SUCI -- -- Com. Ashok Kumar Kharwar RUC -- -- Motiuddin VPI -- -- Navin SBSP -- -- Kumar Brijesh INC -- -- Deo Vrat Mishra IND -- -- Pradeep Kumar Pandey NJP -- -- Vishok Kumar Vishwakarma ANJP -- -- Vinod Kumar PMSP -- -- Rukmani Devi RSJP -- -- Rajesh Kumar HND -- -- Sheshmani Maurya BPHP -- -- Shyam Lal IND -- -- Ashok Kumar PSP(L) -- -- Sangeeta Devi RJGP -- -- Sunil Kumar BJP -- -- Krishna Pratap Singh K.P.

73. Jaunpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.38% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.06%. The estimated literacy level of Jaunpur is 72.05%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1774986 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Krishna Pratap of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,46,310 votes which was 14.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.46% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 21 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Dhananjay Singh of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 80,351 votes which was 10.52% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 39.61% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.48% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.97% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jaunpur was: Krishna Pratap (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,02,938 men, 8,45,831 women and 73 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Jaunpur is: 25.7472 82.689Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जौनपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); জোনপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); जौनपूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); જોનપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஜாவுன்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); జౌన్ పూర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಜೌನ್​ಪುರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ജ്വൗൻപൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).