Gajapathinagaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Gajapathinagaram Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JNJP -- -- Ganivada Prasanna Kumar JSP -- -- Rajeev Kumar Talachutla PPOI -- -- Valluri Gayathri IND -- -- Sreenivasa Rao Kommineni ACP -- -- Kantubuktha Sunitha INC -- -- Bobbili Srinu NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- Appala Naidu Kondapalli BJP -- -- Jagan Mohan Rao Peddinti YSRCP -- -- Appalanarasayya Botcha

16. Gajapathinagaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Vizianagaram district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 1,97,474 voters of which 97,279 are male and 1,00,187 are female and 8 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Gajapathinagaram, recorded a voter turnout of 86.73%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.38% and in 2009, 83.71% of Gajapathinagaram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Appalanaidu Kondapalli of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 19,423 votes which was 12.16% of the total votes polled. Appalanaidu Kondapalli polled a total of 1,59,713 (44.31%) votes.INC's Appalanarasayya Botcha won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the CPI candidate by a margin of 27674 (18.39%) votes. Appalanarasayya Botcha polled 1,50,465 which was 44.31% of the total votes polled.Gajapathinagaram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: गजपति नगरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and గజపతినగరం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).