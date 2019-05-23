English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gajapathinagaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Gajapathinagaram (గజపతినగరం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
16. Gajapathinagaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Vizianagaram district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 1,97,474 voters of which 97,279 are male and 1,00,187 are female and 8 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Gajapathinagaram, recorded a voter turnout of 86.73%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.38% and in 2009, 83.71% of Gajapathinagaram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Appalanaidu Kondapalli of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 19,423 votes which was 12.16% of the total votes polled. Appalanaidu Kondapalli polled a total of 1,59,713 (44.31%) votes.
INC's Appalanarasayya Botcha won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the CPI candidate by a margin of 27674 (18.39%) votes. Appalanarasayya Botcha polled 1,50,465 which was 44.31% of the total votes polled.
Gajapathinagaram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: गजपति नगरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and గజపతినగరం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Gajapathinagaram Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JNJP
--
--
Ganivada Prasanna Kumar
JSP
--
--
Rajeev Kumar Talachutla
PPOI
--
--
Valluri Gayathri
IND
--
--
Sreenivasa Rao Kommineni
ACP
--
--
Kantubuktha Sunitha
INC
--
--
Bobbili Srinu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
TDP
--
--
Appala Naidu Kondapalli
BJP
--
--
Jagan Mohan Rao Peddinti
YSRCP
--
--
Appalanarasayya Botcha
