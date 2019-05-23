Chirala Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Chirala Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Muvvala Venkata Ramana Rao INC -- -- Devarapalli Rangarao TDP -- -- Karanam Balarama Krishna Murthy PSHP -- -- Krishna Mohana Rao.K. PPOI -- -- Kolla Ratnakumari IND -- -- Krishnaiah Amanchi IND -- -- Kasani Ramu BSP -- -- Katta Raj Vinaya Kumar NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Chappidi Priyatham IND -- -- Gajavalli Srinu IND -- -- Dantam Venkata Subbarao IND -- -- Santharam Pinjala IND -- -- Suragani Lakshmi IND -- -- Shaik Mahaboob Basha YSRCP -- -- Amanchi Krishna Mohan

106. Chirala is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Prakasam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 1,90,448 voters of which 93,198 are male and 97,238 are female and 12 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Chirala, recorded a voter turnout of 84.35%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 81.4% and in 2009, 79.21% of Chirala's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Amanchi Krishna Mohan of NPT won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 10,335 votes which was 6.68% of the total votes polled. Amanchi Krishna Mohan polled a total of 1,54,700 (43.63%) votes.INC's Amanchi Krishna Mohan won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 11286 (8.7%) votes. Amanchi Krishna Mohan polled 1,29,737 which was 43.63% of the total votes polled.Chirala went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: चीराला (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and చీరాల (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).