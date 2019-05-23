Bilaspur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Bilaspur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Horilal Anant NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Harish Kumar Mandwa IND -- -- Harish Chandra Sahu IND -- -- Salik Ram Jogi BSP -- -- Uttam Das Guroo Gosai GGP -- -- Nand Kishore Raj APOI -- -- Eg. Ramfal Mandrey BHBP -- -- Shambhu Prasad Sharma BLRP -- -- Ramkumar Ghatlahare BKP -- -- Yaman Banjare SWMP -- -- Pooran Lal Chhabariya IND -- -- Vidya Sahu IND -- -- Raju Khatik Urph Lalu ADVP -- -- Sandeep Singh Porte IND -- -- Arunkumar Sahu BSHSP -- -- Sandeep Tiwari "Raj" SHS -- -- Santosh Kaushal RHSP -- -- Siddhram Lahare IND -- -- Avishek Ekka IND -- -- Engineer Indrasen Mogre BJP -- -- Arun Sao IND -- -- Baldau Prasad Sahu IND -- -- Duj Ram Sahu IND -- -- Urmila Tiwari INC -- -- Atal Shrivastav

5. Bilaspur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Chhattisgarh region of Chhattisgarh in Central India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.2% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.95%. The estimated literacy level of Bilaspur is 71.83%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Lakhan Lal Sahu of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,76,436 votes which was 16.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.48% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 26 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Dilip Singh Judev of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 20,139 votes which was 2.62% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 45.18% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 28 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.07% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.29% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bilaspur was: Lakhan Lal Sahu (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,91,316 men, 8,37,889 women and 24 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bilaspur is: 22.0786 82.1476Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बिलासपुर, छत्तीसगढ़ (Hindi); বিলাসপুর, ছত্তিশগড় (Bengali); बिलासपूर, छत्तीसगड (Marathi); બિલાસપુર, છત્તિસગઢ (Gujarati); பிலாஸ்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బిలాస్ పూర్, ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్ (Telugu); ಬಿಲಾಸ್ಪುರ್, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್​ಗಢ್ (Kannada); ബിലാസ്പൂർ, ഛത്തീസ്ഗഢ് (Malayalam).