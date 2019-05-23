English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bilaspur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bilaspur (बिलासपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
5. Bilaspur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Chhattisgarh region of Chhattisgarh in Central India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.2% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.95%. The estimated literacy level of Bilaspur is 71.83%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Lakhan Lal Sahu of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,76,436 votes which was 16.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.48% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 26 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Dilip Singh Judev of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 20,139 votes which was 2.62% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 45.18% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 28 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.07% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.29% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bilaspur was: Lakhan Lal Sahu (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,91,316 men, 8,37,889 women and 24 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bilaspur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bilaspur is: 22.0786 82.1476
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बिलासपुर, छत्तीसगढ़ (Hindi); বিলাসপুর, ছত্তিশগড় (Bengali); बिलासपूर, छत्तीसगड (Marathi); બિલાસપુર, છત્તિસગઢ (Gujarati); பிலாஸ்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బిలాస్ పూర్, ఛత్తీస్గఢ్ (Telugu); ಬಿಲಾಸ್ಪುರ್, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್ಗಢ್ (Kannada); ബിലാസ്പൂർ, ഛത്തീസ്ഗഢ് (Malayalam).
Bilaspur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Horilal Anant
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Harish Kumar Mandwa
IND
--
--
Harish Chandra Sahu
IND
--
--
Salik Ram Jogi
BSP
--
--
Uttam Das Guroo Gosai
GGP
--
--
Nand Kishore Raj
APOI
--
--
Eg. Ramfal Mandrey
BHBP
--
--
Shambhu Prasad Sharma
BLRP
--
--
Ramkumar Ghatlahare
BKP
--
--
Yaman Banjare
SWMP
--
--
Pooran Lal Chhabariya
IND
--
--
Vidya Sahu
IND
--
--
Raju Khatik Urph Lalu
ADVP
--
--
Sandeep Singh Porte
IND
--
--
Arunkumar Sahu
BSHSP
--
--
Sandeep Tiwari "Raj"
SHS
--
--
Santosh Kaushal
RHSP
--
--
Siddhram Lahare
IND
--
--
Avishek Ekka
IND
--
--
Engineer Indrasen Mogre
BJP
--
--
Arun Sao
IND
--
--
Baldau Prasad Sahu
IND
--
--
Duj Ram Sahu
IND
--
--
Urmila Tiwari
INC
--
--
Atal Shrivastav
