Bordumsa - Diyun Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Bordumsa - Diyun Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JD(S) -- -- Pike Pulu AIP -- -- Upen Chandra Deori IND -- -- Bidya Sankar Prasad IND -- -- Somlung Mossang NPEP -- -- Nikh Kamin JD(U) -- -- Dana Takio IND -- -- Yari Tok NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Joseph Kishan PPOA -- -- Sijen Thakkho BJP -- -- Jawra Maio

49. Bordumsa - Diyun is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Changlang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is unreserved.This constituency has 18,368 voters of which 9,925 are male and 8,443 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Bordumsa - Diyun, recorded a voter turnout of 85.77%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.16% and in 2009, 81.27% of Bordumsa - Diyun's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Nikh Kamin of PPA won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 1,328 votes which was 10.4% of the total votes polled. Nikh Kamin polled a total of 12,768 (48.84%) votes.INC's C C Singpho won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 955 (7.53%) votes. C C Singpho polled 12,681 which was 48.84% of the total votes polled.Bordumsa - Diyun went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: बोर्दुमसा — दियून (Hindi), বোরডুমসা-দিউন (Bangla), போர்டம்சா தியுன் (Tamil), and బోర్డుమ్సా - డియున్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).