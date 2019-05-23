Nagari Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Nagari Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JMP -- -- Appani Niranjan Reddy YSRCP -- -- R. K. Roja IND -- -- Echa. Vinayakam IND -- -- A. Chittibabu IND -- -- P. Jayaramaiah INC -- -- Pochareddy. Rakesh Reddy BJP -- -- Nishidha. M. IND -- -- B. Dhilli Babu IND -- -- R. Gnana Prakash. IND -- -- K. Dhanasekhar Chetty NOTA -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Naganaboyina Pravallika TDP -- -- Gali Bhanu Prakash

170. Nagari is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Chittoor district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 1,94,748 voters of which 95,583 are male and 99,157 are female and 8 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Nagari, recorded a voter turnout of 86.22%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.24% and in 2009, 83.34% of Nagari's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, R K Roja of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 858 votes which was 0.54% of the total votes polled. R K Roja polled a total of 1,58,201 (43.35%) votes.TDP's Gali Muddukrishnama Naidu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 1308 (0.93%) votes. Gali Muddukrishnama Naidu polled 1,40,363 which was 43.35% of the total votes polled.Nagari went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: नगिरी (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and నగరి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).