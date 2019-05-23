English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vizianagaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vizianagaram (విజయనగరం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
18. Vizianagaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Vizianagaram district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 2,31,554 voters of which 1,13,850 are male and 1,17,675 are female and 29 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Vizianagaram, recorded a voter turnout of 70.88%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 71.75% and in 2009, 64.74% of Vizianagaram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Geetha Meesala of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 15,404 votes which was 9.92% of the total votes polled. Geetha Meesala polled a total of 1,55,206 (38.18%) votes.
TDP's Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the CPM candidate by a margin of 3282 (2.37%) votes. Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati polled 1,38,543 which was 38.18% of the total votes polled.
Vizianagaram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: विजयनगरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and విజయనగరం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Vizianagaram Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JSP
--
--
Palavalasa Yasasvi
IPBP
--
--
Swarnalatha. Rejeti
IND
--
--
Appalaramu Mandapaka
IND
--
--
Bhesetty Apparao Babji
JNJP
--
--
Adinarayana Chodi
INC
--
--
Satish Kumar Sunkari
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Kusumanchi Subba Rao
YSRCP
--
--
Veera Bhadra Swamy Kolagatla
TDP
--
--
Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju Pusapati
