Rajnandgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Rajnandgaon Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME RPI(A) -- -- Dr. Gojupal SHS -- -- Ajay Pali (Baba) RPK -- -- Pratima Santosh Washnik FDLP -- -- Mahendra Kumar Sahu APOI -- -- Baidya Shekhu Ram Verma (Guruji) GGP -- -- Vishwanath Singh Porte BJP -- -- Santosh Pandey BSP -- -- Ravita Lakra (Dhruv) IND -- -- Kranti Gupta IND -- -- Kamini Sahu IND -- -- Ramkhilawan Dahariya IND -- -- Sachchidanand Kaushik NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Sudesh Tikam INC -- -- Bhola Ram Sahu

6. Rajnandgaon is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Chhattisgarh region of Chhattisgarh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.71% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 24.25%. The estimated literacy level of Rajnandgaon is 70.84%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Abhishek Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,35,911 votes which was 20.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.60% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Madhusudan Yadav of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,19,074 votes which was 14.34% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 52.70% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.04% and in 2009, the constituency registered 58.86% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Rajnandgaon was: Abhishek Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,97,477 men, 7,93,896 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Rajnandgaon is: 20.9715 80.6909Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: राजनन्दगांव, छत्तीसगढ़ (Hindi); রাজনাদগাঁও, ছত্তিশগড় (Bengali); राजनांदगाव, छत्तीसगड (Marathi); રાજનંદગાવ, છત્તિસગઢ (Gujarati); ராஜ்நந்தகாவுன், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); రాజ్ నంగ్ గావ్, ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్ (Telugu); ರಾಜ್​ನಂದ್ ಗಾವ್, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್​ಗಢ್ (Kannada); രാജ്ഗ്സ്നന്ദ്ഗോൺ, ഛത്തീസ്ഗഢ് (Malayalam).