Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rajnandgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajnandgaon (राजनन्दगांव) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rajnandgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajnandgaon (राजनन्दगांव) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
6. Rajnandgaon is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Chhattisgarh region of Chhattisgarh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.71% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 24.25%. The estimated literacy level of Rajnandgaon is 70.84%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
--
--

--

--

AWAITED

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Abhishek Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,35,911 votes which was 20.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.60% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Madhusudan Yadav of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,19,074 votes which was 14.34% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 52.70% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.

Rajnandgaon Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RPI(A)
--
--
Dr. Gojupal
SHS
--
--
Ajay Pali (Baba)
RPK
--
--
Pratima Santosh Washnik
FDLP
--
--
Mahendra Kumar Sahu
APOI
--
--
Baidya Shekhu Ram Verma (Guruji)
GGP
--
--
Vishwanath Singh Porte
BJP
--
--
Santosh Pandey
BSP
--
--
Ravita Lakra (Dhruv)
IND
--
--
Kranti Gupta
IND
--
--
Kamini Sahu
IND
--
--
Ramkhilawan Dahariya
IND
--
--
Sachchidanand Kaushik
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sudesh Tikam
INC
--
--
Bhola Ram Sahu

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.04% and in 2009, the constituency registered 58.86% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Rajnandgaon was: Abhishek Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,97,477 men, 7,93,896 women and 0 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Rajnandgaon is: 20.9715 80.6909

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: राजनन्दगांव, छत्तीसगढ़ (Hindi); রাজনাদগাঁও, ছত্তিশগড় (Bengali); राजनांदगाव, छत्तीसगड (Marathi); રાજનંદગાવ, છત્તિસગઢ (Gujarati); ராஜ்நந்தகாவுன், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); రాజ్ నంగ్ గావ్, ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్ (Telugu); ರಾಜ್​ನಂದ್ ಗಾವ್, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್​ಗಢ್ (Kannada); രാജ്ഗ്സ്നന്ദ്ഗോൺ, ഛത്തീസ്ഗഢ് (Malayalam).
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram